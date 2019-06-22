Family and friends of Damiyon L. Frazier scrambled and put together a candlelight vigil Saturday evening for the 15-year-old who was struck and killed while riding his bicycle near downtown Akron the morning before.

They asked people to bring blue and white balloons to the spot where a motorcycle struck Damiyon as he pedaled near the corner of West Bartges Street and LaSalle Drive.

It’s an area on the south end of downtown where condominiums and apartments exist alongside warehouses and businesses near the Towpath Trail at the edge of the Ohio & Erie Canal.

What Damiyon, who lived in suburban Copley, was doing there about 10:30 a.m. Friday is not clear.

He was reported missing to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office on April 22 and Akron police confirmed Saturday that the report had never been cleared.

It’s also not clear what the 30-year-old motorcycle rider was doing there.

Police have not publicly identified the man, but confirmed Saturday he was driving with a suspended license and had two outstanding traffic warrants from previous roadway mishaps.

Neither Damiyon nor the motorcycle rider were wearing helmets.

Damiyon died at the scene and the motorcycle rider was taken to a nearby hospital with a head injury, but was expected to survive.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but witnesses told police Damiyon was pedaling west on Bartges when three motorcycles headed in the same direction rode up behind him.

Two of the three motorcycle drivers moved to avoid hitting Damiyon, but the third did not.

Police suspect the motorcyclists were speeding on Bartges Street, which for months has served as a designated detour after the South Main Street entrance to Interstate 77/76 was closed during road construction. Bartges now serves as a funnel for much of downtown traffic to reach the freeway.

When authorities responded the the crash Friday, they did not recognize Damiyon and thought the 15-year-old was much younger.

The missing person report filed a couple of months before describes Damiyon as 5’1” and about 100 pounds.

That caused confusion for several hours Friday because police asked for the public’s help identifying the teen, who they thought was about 10 years old.

Fox 8 reported that Damiyon’s mother contacted authorities after seeing reports about the crash.

The Beacon Journal/Ohio.com has not confirmed that and could not reach Damiyon’s family Saturday.

But the outpouring of their grief and love for Damiyon — who many called Dame — appeared on dozens of social media pages.

Many of Damiyon’s friends in and around Akron changed their Facebook profile pictures to show a snapshot of him smiling.

Some shared videos of Damiyon showing off dance moves — including the robot — to make his family crack up.

Others shared memories about time they spent together, including a woman who said they were always tattling on each other when they were children.

One time, "Damiyon got mad at me [because] I told my mom on him and he was like, 'when I get rich I ain’t buying you [anything],'" the woman shared on Facebook.

Damiyon, she said, was now her daughter’s favorite uncle and the girl mimicked everything he did.

"My heart," she said, "hurt so bad."

