100 Years Ago (1919)



Michael L. Furcolow, 46, was one of 160 to successfully pass the state bar examination, overcoming great odds to do so. Born in Italy, Furcolow came to America at the age of 16, landing in New York on June 18, 1889. He located to New Haven, Connecticut, where he entered a shoe shop as an apprentice. His parents wished him to become a priest, but Furcolow decided to engage in employment to help support his family. After acquiring knowledge of shoe repairing, he went to Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Braddock, Pennsylvania, before coming to Alliance on April 24, 1894, taking a position with the J.W. Jones shoe store. In 1897, he opened his own shop in the Kay building on East Main Street and later located his store on Main Street near the Spring-Holzwarth store. He was forced to close the store when a new block was being erected and took a position with the Steel Works for two years. In 1909, Furcolow, sho acted as interpreter many times for local officials, opened a steamship agency, real estate and insurance office and conducted a night school for Italians who desired to learn the English language. With an ambition to study law, he entered Mount Union in 1911, devoting half time to school and the other half of his time to his business to support his family, which consisted of a wife and six children. Although he was considerably handicapped by poor health, he continued to do so, studying law via correspondence classes through the Hamilton College of Law in Chicago with local attorney J.J. Brown acting as examiner and advisor.



St. Paul’s Lutheran Church was to install Rev. Louis S. Axe, who had been ordained at the church a year before and was finishing up a pastorate at Perrysville.



75 Years Ago (1944)



Pvt. John Joseph Vitale, 26, an infantryman, was reported missing in action in Italy since May 29. Manager of Perskeys at the Arcade Market before entering the service, Vitale lived in the 100 block of East Oxford Street with his wife, Sara. He had an 8 1/2-month-old son, John Wayne.



Eight area women were to graduate from the Alliance City Hospital School of Nursing, including Dorotha Louise Russell, Selma Jane LeMoine, Harriet Jean Gathergood, Carolyn Leona Carnes, Ruth Genevieve Thornberry, Eileen June Aebi, Doris Mary Ritchie and Louise Wilda Biss.



Pfc. George E. Genova, 20, who received a Purple Heart for wounds received in battle at the Anzio beachhead in Italy, had returned to active duty. Genova was an employee of the Alliance Porcelain Products Co before entering the service.



Alliance native Mrs. Melvina E. Dottenheim, the former Mary Mayer, was advanced to the rank of first lieutenant at the Army Air Field in Alliance, Nebraska. She was in charge of coordinating the work of civilian employees, supervising several hundred workers.



Robert Alzner, an Alliance native and 1939 Mount Union graduate, was commissioned lieutenant junior grade while serving with a Coast Guard unit in St. Louis, Missouri.



John Buehler, an employee of the Royal China Co., was installed as commander of Alliance Chapter 50 of Disabled American Veterans, succeeding John Gregory.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Lawrence Allison, 52, was officially appointed as assistant fire chief by Alliance Mayor Dale Walborn. Allison, a resident of the 200 block of Maplewood Drive, had 25 years experience on the department being appointed Feb. 16, 1944. He served as the department’s electrician and also maintained the police and fire alarm system as well as traffic lights.



Christine Brown, a resident of the 3400 block of Greenbriar Drive, was the grand prize winner of a bike race, sponsored by the YMCA, held at Silver Park. She won a five-speed lightweight bicycle provided by the Henschen Motor Co.