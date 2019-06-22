SUMMIT COUNTY

Man faces meth charges

after troopers stop vehicle

An Akron man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in drugs, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest following a traffic stop on U.S. Route 224.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it seized 92 grams of methamphetamine worth about $7,500 about 7:30 a.m. June 12.

Troopers stopped a 2019 Nissan Sentra for speeding and noticed a passenger "made several furtive movements," the patrol said. The patrol accused him of putting a baggy of white powder in his mouth after being asked to exit the vehicle.

A search revealed drug paraphernalia and the drugs, the patrol said.

Dannie Yeager, 22, was taken to the Summit County Jail on the charges. If convicted, he could face 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Shelter offers discounts

for Adopt-A-Cat Month

Summit County Animal Control is hosting a “Catastic June” discount adoption event for cats in recognition of Adopt-A-Cat Month through Saturday.

Cats are available for the discounted price of $5 per cat (regularly $60). The animals will be fully vetted (blood work, flea treatments, intestinal de-worming, spay/neuter and vaccinations). Available cats can be found on Petfinder at petfinder.com/member/us/oh/akron/summit-county-animal-control-department-oh423/.

Adoption hours at the animal control facility, 250 Opportunity Parkway in Akron, are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

NORTH CANTON

Police seek information

about school vandalism

Police are seeking help in finding the person who vandalized Northwood Elementary, the Canton Repository reported.

Lt. Doug Cardwell said someone, or possibly multiple people, broke 22 windows along the backside of the school building at 1500 School Ave. NE and tore the siding and shingles off a nearby storage shed. The vandalism, which caused $23,000 in damage, occurred late Monday or early Tuesday, he said.

Cardwell said it appears the vandal used some type of instrument, such as a hammer, to break the windows as no rocks were found at the scene. It appears no entry was attempted into the school or the shed, he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the North Canton Police Department at 330-499-5911. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call the department’s tip line at 330-966-3633.

WAYNE COUNTY

Two people injured

when two trucks crash

Two trucks collided Thursday morning on state Route 21 just south of Clinton Road, totaling both vehicles and causing only minor injuries, the Wooster Daily Record reported.

The vehicles, a dump truck and a box truck, also narrowly missed striking two people who were outside a pickup truck parked on the right side of the road.

“They were extremely fortunate, both of them,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jim Donohue said. “It just missed them both by inches.”

All three vehicles were in the northbound lanes of Route 21 when the crash occurred shortly before noon. The box truck was in the right lane, merging left to leave room for the pickup truck, when the dump truck rear-ended it, Donohue said. The box truck then struck the pickup truck before hitting the rock wall on the side of the road. The dump truck, which was hauling sand, crossed the grassy median, traveling into the southbound lanes of Route 21 before hitting the rock wall on the west side of the road.

The driver of the dump truck, a 47-year-old Canton man, admitted to speeding, and was cited for assured clear distance, Donohue said. The driver of the box truck, a 56-year-old Cleveland man, was cited for not wearing his safety belt.

Both men suffered only cuts and bruises, and were transported to hospitals in Akron.