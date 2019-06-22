Scamp the Tramp will never win a beauty contest. But he's won an ugly one.

The bug-eyed, dreadlocked pooch took top honors Friday night at the 31st annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, California.

Owner Yvonne Morones of Santa Rosa, California, won an appearance with Scamp on the "Today" show, $1,500 in cash, another $1,500 to donate to an animal shelter — and a trophy the size of a Rottweiler.

"He's Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp," Morones told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat after the victory. "I think the audience saw his beautiful spirit and everything he's given back to the community."

Scamp makes volunteer visits to schoolchildren and a local senior citizens center.

The street dog from Compton was rescued by Morones in 2014 after she spotted him on Pet Finder.

"It was on the way home that I knew I made the right choice," she said in a contest press statement. "There we were, two strangers in a car on the way home to a new start. Bob Marley was playing 'One Love' and I looked over and little Scamp was bobbing his head. It was like he knew he had found his forever home."

Scamp beat out 18 other contestants who showed off their droopy tongues, bowed legs, perpetually confused looks and other strange attributes.

The contestants got to walk the red carpet and preen for adoring fans at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in the heart of Northern California wine country.

The competition, as they say, was fierce.

Second place went to Wild Thang, a Pekinese with beady eyes and a disturbing tongue, owned by Ann Lewis of Los Angeles.

Third place went to Tostito, a Chihuahua whose damaged ears and droopy tongue make him look like he just stuck his foot into an electrical socket. Tostito, owned by Molly Horgan of Falmouth, Maine, also won the Spirit Award.