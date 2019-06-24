Barberton City Council approved a resolution Monday night commending former Barberton High School football star John Cominsky for his achievements in football and academics.

Cominsky, a 6-foot-5¼ inch, 286-pound defensive end, was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 4th round — No. 135 overall — of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25.

He played college football at the University of Charleston in West Virginia.

Council president Craig Megyes said he expects Cominisky to come back home to accept the commendation.

"He should be here on July 8 to accept the resolution, and we're looking forward to that," Megyes said.

The resolution passed unanimously.