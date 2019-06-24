ACHIEVEMENTS

Cleveland Clinic hospitals

honored for stroke care

Cleveland Clinic Akron General and Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital were among eight hospitals in the health system, including Cleveland Clinic’s main campus, to receive the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus award, their highest award for stroke care.

The Akron and Medina hospitals also were among seven in the system, including the main campus, to receive Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus recognition, the Cleveland Clinic announced in a news release.

Hospitals earn the awards by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period.

AUTOS

Ford unveils upgrade

to its Chicago plants

Ford has unveiled its $1 billion investment into the automaker's Chicago plants, including at the company's oldest continuously producing facility.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company on Monday said it took one month to update the Chicago Assembly Plant to make its Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator models. Ford officials say scrap metal weighing the equivalent of the Eiffel Tower was removed from the plant and 500 truckloads of new equipment was moved in.

The remodel stems from Ford's announcement earlier this year that it was making the $1 billion investment in the properties and adding 500 new jobs. Improvements include new technology and remodeled cafeteria and break areas.

Ford employs more than 6,000 workers at the two facilities on Chicago's South Side.

CONVENIENCE

7-Eleven to deliver

to 2,000 public spaces

7-Eleven launched a delivery service Monday that will send a Slurpee or almost anything else carried by the chain to public places ranging from parks to beaches.

The company told The Associated Press that more than 2,000 7-Eleven "hot spots" including New York's Central Park and Venice Beach in Los Angeles will be activated Monday. Customers need to download 7-Eleven's 7NOW app and select "Show 7NOW Pins" to find a hot spot close by.

The service does not yet include any locations in Ohio.

TRADEMARKS

JetBlue Airways files suit

over new Walmart service

JetBlue Airways is asking a judge to block Walmart from calling its new text-message personal-shopping service Jetblack, saying the name infringes on the airline's trademarks.

JetBlue sued Walmart in federal district court in New York on Friday.

New York-based JetBlue says it has invested heavily in trademarks that promote its name for selling flights, clothing, bags, toys and other items. It accuses Walmart of "a transparent attempt to trade on the goodwill associated with" the JetBlue name.

A Walmart spokesman said the Arkansas-based retailer will respond in court once it is served with the complaint.