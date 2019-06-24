Cleveland Clinic Akron General and Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital were among eight hospitals in the health system, including Cleveland Clinic’s main campus, to receive the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus award, their highest award for stroke care.

The Akron and Medina hospitals also were among seven in the system, including the main campus, to receive Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus recognition, the Cleveland Clinic announced in a news release.

Hospitals earn the awards by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period.