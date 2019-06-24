LOUISVILLE — A new polar bear portrait is heading to Jackson High School.

Local artist Carl “Rick” Silvey donated his work to the school, which has the polar bear as its mascot for athletic teams. Silvey’s work had been on display in the Art & History Gallery at 120 E. Main St., which is maintained by the Louisville-Nimishillen Historical Society.

“We have different artists come in every two months,” said Betty Derry of the Louisville-Nimishillen Historical Society. “He has been there often. He is one of our main artists.”

Jackson High Principal Jeff Kracker came to the art gallery this week to pick up the donation.

“We will display it in our main commons area,” Kracker said. “Then after the commons area, we will put it in a more permanent location, either our main office or our main library.”

Silvey, who works as a designer with Southwest Electric, lives in Osnaburg Township. He has several works on display at the Art & History Gallery.

The portrait, about 32 inches high and 49 inches wide, was created with spray and acrylic paint.

“It started as an iceberg,” Silvey said. “Then it was like, ‘I don’t like that.’ So I made a bear out of it. That took me, I believe, three weeks. Probably three to four (hours) a day.”

Silvey had a retail price set at $1,800.

“At his request, I called the principal at Jackson High School to see it this is something they would be interested in,” Derry said.

