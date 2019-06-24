Officers responding about 1 a.m. Saturday to a call about a shooting found a man shot in the foot at the intersection of Rosemary Boulevard and Ericcson Avenue in Akron.

The 24-year-old Kent man said another man walked up to him, shot him once, and fled on foot.

The victim was transported to Summa Akron City Hospital for treatment. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The suspect was described as 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches in height. He was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.