Akron police arrested two men Friday after investigating a call of shots fired outside a Collinwood Avenue house.

Police said Paul G. Morgan, 58, and Roger A. Gemmel, 57, both residents of Collinwood Avenue, were booked into the Summit County Jail on a variety of counts.

When police arrived at the Akron residence, the front door of the house was open. Two men were inside, and officers secured the house. Police reports described the two men as being "belligerent" after they came out of the house.

Both men were placed in handcuffs and placed in the back seats of cruisers. One of the men kicked at the cruiser windows from the back seat and was eventually placed in the back of a patrol wagon.

Morgan was charged with weapons under disability, inducing panic, weapons while intoxicated, and discharging firearms.

Gemmel was charged with molesting police property, obstructing official business, and disorderly conduct.