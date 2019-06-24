State Route 8 southbound will be reduced to one lane nightly in Boston Heights, Cuyahoga Falls, Hudson and Stow through mid-July for an ongoing pavement replacement project, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

The nightly lane closures, which began Sunday, will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The work is part of a $58.6 million project to replace the pavement between Graham Road and state Route 303. The highway is reduced to two lanes through late October for the construction.

The project is scheduled to be completed by July 2022.