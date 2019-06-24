Free showing: There will be a free showing of the documentary "I Am Evidence" at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, hosted by the Akron Beacon Journal with the Akron Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (ASAKI).. The film, which features actress Mariska Hargitay, who has played a sex crimes detective on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" since 1999, explores the hundreds of thousands of untested rape kits across the country including in Cuyahoga County.

Suffrage march: There will be an Akron History Suffrage March at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The march will start at the University of Akron Law Library with Tracy A. Thomas, Seiberling chair of constitutional law, and make its way to the Akron-Summit County Public Library for a special exhibit.