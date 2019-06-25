A taxi cab driver in Akron was uninjured late Monday when he grabbed the handgun of a robber and the cylinder of the weapon fell apart.

The cab driver told police he was robbed around 11:30 p.m. after taking a passenger to a restaurant in the 1600 block of Home Avenue in the city’s Chapel Hill neighborhood.

When he arrived at the restaurant, the cab driver told police, he told the passenger the fare would be $18.

Police said the passenger pulled out a gun and refused to pay.

The driver told police he then grabbed the gun, and the cylinder fell apart and ammunition fell on the floor.

The robber jumped out of the cab and fled, the driver told police.

The suspect is described as black man, about age 18 to 22 years old, about five feet five inches to five feet seven inches tall and weighing about 120 to 140 pounds. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People can also text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.