An Akron has been charged with felonious assault after he was accused of stabbing another man multiple times Sunday night following an argument in the 700 block of Blaine Avenue in the city's North Hill neighborhood.

Gopal Tiwari, 24, is being held at the Summit County Jail.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the two were arguing around 8 p.m. when Tiwari allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times, including in the stomach.