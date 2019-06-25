BRIMFIELD TWP. — A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Forge Road and Sunnybrook Road.

Tyler Edward Jagiela of Akron was pronounced dead at Summa Akron City Hospital following the accident, which took place at about 6:25 p.m. His passenger, Sabrina Morgan Palmer, 22, of Akron, was seriously injured but is expected to survive, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Jagiela and Palmer were headed westbound on Old Forge on a 1980 Yamaha motorcycle when they collided with a 2018 Honda CRV that was turning left onto Sunnybrook, the patrol said. The driver of the Honda, Mathew Edward Williams, 33, of Munroe Falls, was not injured.

Brimfield police, Tallmadge police, Brimfield Fire/EMS, John's Towing and Complete Towing assisted at the scene.