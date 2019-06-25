Abracadabra!

Magic City Brewing Co. is changing addresses.

The small, heavy metal-themed brewery and tasting room — which has been located on Second Street Northwest in Barberton for two years — will open its new brewpub Friday in Akron. The last call for the Barberton location was last weekend.

“We’re super stoked for Akron,” co-founder and brewer Jay Graham said.

The new site at 2727 Manchester Road, located across the street from Lake Nesmith, is perhaps best known as being the former home of Tim Owens' Travelers Tavern (before that it was Ripper Owens Rock House) and was featured on the reality show "Bar Rescue" in 2015.

Graham said Magic City fans — whom he has described as a cult — should expect the same atmosphere at the new, larger location. That means bold, flavorful beers; a television playing "The Office" or some horror movie; pinball machines; and no Wi-Fi, forcing people to talk with each other. Live music also is returning on Fridays and Saturdays.

The new Magic City site will showcase 14 beers on draft, although Graham has plans to push that number to 20 in the future, and feature an outdoor patio. There's also more room to start barrel aging.

"The goal is to continue making high-quality beers and keep progressing," he said.

Peaches and Scream, a popular kettle sour, will return for the opening, along with another kettle sour.

The kitchen won't be open at first so it'll be BYOF — "bring your own food" — to start, along with food trucks. Magic City is looking to hire a creative chef to run the food operation.

Magic City, which has a three-barrel brewing system, opened at the end of June 2017. The two-year anniversary party is being pushed back a little bit because of the move, Graham said.

Mucky Burnside

Burnside Barbecue is partnering with Mucky Duck Brewing Co.

The Kent restaurant is taking over the Green brewery's kitchen starting Wednesday.

"They are amazing," brewery co-founder Erica Wathey said Monday. "And there's no great barbecue in Green."

Burnside owners/chefs Phil Everett and Emily Hansford had been looking for a satellite location to pair with their original site at 154 E. Main St. in Kent. Meanwhile, brewery co-founders Joe and Erica Wathey just happened to run across Burnside at the Main Street Kent Art & Wine Festival and fell in love with the food. Joe Wathey approached the business about serving barbecue at Mucky Duck, located at 4019 S. Main St., and the partnership blossomed from there.

The menu will showcase everything from hand-cut fries to pork tacos to brisket to pulled pork. The full menu, which also includes wings and burgers, is available at the brewery's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MuckyDuckBrewery/.

"Everything that I’m going to be doing here is made from scratch," Everett said. "I am a culinary school graduate and so is Emily. We are classically trained chefs. We make everything from scratch from brining to our own rubs to making our own pickles. If I can make it from scratch, I do it."

Oh, and in case you're wondering, the popular duck wings will be on the menu.

Lockport opening

Lockport Brewery will host the grand opening for its new brewpub at 10748 Wilkshire Blvd., Bolivar, starting at noon July 12 with a ribbon cutting with the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce.

The site, which once housed Georgio's Grille, is almost across the street from the original brewpub at 10891 state Route 212.

Happy anniversaries

Platform Beer Co., 4125 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, will hold its five-year anniversary party starting at 10 a.m. July 4. The celebration will feature limited beer releases, local food vendors and commemorative merchandise. The brewery also has released a variety IPA six-pack with Butcher and the Brewer, Land-Grant and Streetside.

Meanwhile, Saucy Brew Works, 2885 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, will hold its two-year anniversary party starting at 9 a.m. July 6. The event will include food specials, prizes and a hole-in-one putting challenge. Co-founder and brewer Eric Anderson promised an eclectic mix of special beer releases.

