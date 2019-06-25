GREEN — Steel frame should be rising soon on what used to be the parking lot of the former 356th Fighter Group restaurant on the south side of Akron-Canton Airport.

The former restaurant will become the corporate offices for Castle Aviation, which is remodeling the building and adding a 50,000-square-foot hangar. The project — buying the building and constructing the hangar and runway aprons — is a $5 million investment for the company, owner Mike Grossman said.

It’s anticipated that work will be finished within about six months. The restaurant’s kitchen area and an atrium will be demolished but most of the building will remain intact. The exterior will be painted and a new roof will be installed.

The project has been in the works since late 2017 when Grossman learned airport officials were debating whether to demolish the old restaurant building. The 356th Fighter Group closed in January 2014. The building was sold and reopened as the Whiskey Ranch, but that business closed in September 2017.

Grossman determined he could use the restaurant for offices and consolidate his operations, which are scattered between five buildings at the airport. He bought the restaurant in May 2018 and started plans for the hangar. The process took a while as it went through reviews and approvals by the airport, the city and the Federal Aviation Commission.

Castle Aviation ships freight and offers charter and executive flight services. Grossman said the company is approved to serve the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. The company’s range is a radius of 500 to 700 miles from Akron-Canton, with more than 20 flights daily. Castle, which Grossman started in 1984, has more than 50 employees.

On Thursday, Grossman officially kicked off the project with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer said he was excited to see Castle expand and noted the project will have a positive impact on the airport and the community. “It’s great to have you investing in our city,” Neugebauer told Grossman.

Ren Camacho, the airport’s president and chief executive officer, said Akron-Canton welcomes the project and was happy to help Grossman shepherd the project through.

Camacho also noted the company’s work with the Veterans Airlift Command, which provides air service for post 9/11 combat wounded veterans and their families. Castle has helped 117 veterans so far, with Grossman personally taking 85 of the flights.

Once Castle is in its new location, other buildings the company uses on the airport grounds will be open for lease by different companies. Grossman said he hopes the vacancies attract other businesses to the airport.