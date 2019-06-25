Akron police are looking for a man who pointed a gun at a U-Haul employee Sunday night and robbed the store at 1570 Vernon Odom Blvd. in Akron.

The suspect is accused of approaching a female worker while she was inside a truck and forcing her to walk into the store at gunpoint. Another worker saw what was happening and gathered up the cash from the register and handed it to the suspect, police said.

The man then fled southbound with an unreported amount of money.

The suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old. He was 5-feet-10 to 6-feet tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white sweat pants with letters down the side and had a mole, birthmark or tattoo near his left eye, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.