The Burton D. Morgan Foundation has approved nearly $1 million for its latest round of grants to promote entrepreneurship, with a heavy emphasis on educational initiatives.

The Hudson-based fund on Monday announced a two-year grant of $264,500 to the Western Reserve Historical Society for entrepreneurship programming that reaches more than 5,000 Cleveland public middle school students at Hale Farm & Village in Bath and the History Center in Cleveland.

University School, a private school for boys with two campuses in the Cleveland area, was awarded $136,500 to support its Young Entrepreneur Institute.

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship also received a grant of $85,500.

The grants "will help strengthen the skills of the tireless educators who are working directly with young people to help them develop the entrepreneurial mindset and pursue their dreams," said Deborah Hoover, the foundation's president and chief executive officer.

The foundation also approved grants to:

• BioEnterprise, $75,000 for Entrepreneurial Assistance services and internships.

• Economic and Community Development Institute, $150,000 to support the Akron office.

• JumpStart, Inc., $142,000 to continue its entrepreneurial internship program.

Among other recent grants approved by the foundation's trustees:

• Akron Roundtable, $2,500 to sponsor speaker Brandon Chrostowski.

• Emmanuel Christian Academy, 19,250 for entrepreneurship and financial literacy programming at the nonprofit Akron school.

• Kent State University Foundation, $5,000 for sponsorship of the fashion show.

• The University of Akron Foundation, $20,000 to develop digital course materials for the EntrepreneurshipTeacher Institute.

The foundation also approved several smaller grants to support school and community programs in the city of Hudson.