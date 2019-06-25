HIRAM — Hiram College has received an unrestricted gift of $2 million from an anonymous donor.

The donor who made the gift called it “an endorsement of the administration and the faculty who are charting Hiram’s path to the future.”

“Over the last year, faculty and staff have come together to design and implement widespread changes in academic majors, the core curriculum, and experiential activities,” Hiram President Lori Varlotta said.

In less than one year, the college’s New Liberal Arts program has ushered in three new majors: Sport Management, International Studies, and Crime, Law, and Justice. Additionally, with its emphasis on hands-on learning, the curriculum requires that all students complete an internship, research project, or study away trip before graduation.

Starting this fall, freshmen students will enjoy an enhanced Freshman Year Experience, and they will be mentored in building an e-portfolio that captures signature assignments, personal reflections, written essays, photographs, and more.

Hiram officials have established the 1850 Society to recognize its top donors. Members of this group include those who have given $1 million or more to Hiram College or those who have documented a will estate commitment at the same level. The inaugural 47 members, whose collective lifetime giving tops $102 million, were honored at the Donors of Distinction event during Hiram’s 2019 Alumni Weekend.

In October 2018, Hiram announced Vision 20/20, a $40 million boutique fundraising campaign also aimed at advancing the New Liberal Arts. For more information about the campaign, visit www.hiram.edu/vision2020. Gifts can also be made to support one of the many funding opportunities outlined by contacting the Office of Alumni Relations and Development at 800-705-5050.