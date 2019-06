The folk-rock duo Indigo Girls will perform Sept. 21 at the Akron Civic Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now. The concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Akron Civic Theatre Box Office (330) 253-2488 or online at www.akroncivic.com, or TicketMaster (1-800-745-3000).

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers formed the Indigo Girls while they were students at Emory University in Atlanta.