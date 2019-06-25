MEDINA — The Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities will host a community ice cream social from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the Medina Public Square.

The event will include Patches the Fire Dog, the Windfall Industries Balloon Sculpture Team, a family photo booth, costume characters, carnival games, crafts, contests and prizes.

“We are looking forward to showing our community just how much their support means to individuals with disabilities,” MCBDD Superintendent Stacey Maleckar said in a prepared statement. “It is our chance to say ‘Thank you’ to our community.”