NEORide, a consortium of seven Ohio transit agencies, and transportation software company Masabi launched a free app Tuesday called EZfare that allows riders to pay fares and purchase tickets through their phones and tablets.

“People will be able to buy tickets any time, anywhere,” NEORide board Chair and Laketran CEO Ben Capellehe said in a prepared statement. “They won’t need cash, they won’t have to stand in line at transit stations to pay fares or obtain transfers. Once you have EZfare, your smartphone or tablet becomes your ticket to ride anywhere participating agencies go.”

The EZfare app is available from both the App Store and Google Play. Tickets also are available within Transit, a real-time journey planning app.

Laketran, Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) and Portage Area Regional Transit Authority (PARTA) riders can use EZfare now. The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA), Metro RTA, Medina County Public Transit (MCPT) and the Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) will bring the system online by October 2019.