100 Years Ago (1919)



An agreement was made for Mount Union to play Notre Dame on the gridiron at Notre Dame on Oct. 11. Mount Union’s football graduate manager G.E. Allott signed the contract that was eight years in the works as the two teams had discussed playing each other but had never been able to find a mutually satisfactory date. The game with the Fighting Irish was to be the first for Mount Union outside of Ohio since 1917 when "The Purple" played at Ann Arbor.



Frank B. Eagleton, an Alliance policeman who was was appointed by the city to be manager of Westville Reservoir in Knox Township which had been transformed into a summer resort, was made a deputy sheriff in Columbiana County by Sheriff Dairymple.



The Rev. and Mrs. Carson Cox, pastor of the Beloit Friends Church, had received a call to remain at least another year, but regretted that they were declining the call and announced that with the sanction of the Ohio yearly meeting of Friends, they expected to enter the mission field in China.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Alliance police had no suspects in the slaying of Mary E. Mack, 63, a resident of the 100 block of North Webb Avenue, but said they had received several leads which was providing valuable information in their investigation. Mack, who was believed to have been beaten and raped, had been found in a wooded area 150 yards north of the dead end on Keystone Street. Death was attributed to a fractured skull and an inter-cranial hemorrhage.



The D.L. O’Berlin family, residing in the 10900 block of Reeder Road Northeast had a rather unusual litter of five kittens. Born to a mother cat that had seven claws, two of the kittens were born with seven claws each, one with six claws and two with the normal five. The O’Berlins reported that the only problem the mother cat faced by having the extra claw was trying to walk a window sill. "The extra claw got in the way," said Mrs. Berlin, the mother of three — Robert, 5; Donald Jr., 4; and Mary Ann, 1.