Two Las Vegas residents robbed a 21-year-old man at gunpoint Monday afternoon, Akron police said.

Police said that shortly before 3 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of Girard Street in the city’s Firestone Park neighborhood for a call about a robbery.

The victim reported he was robbed of $200 at gunpoint.

Officers found the suspects and vehicle involved in the 300 block of West Miller Avenue in Akron’s Summit Lake neighborhood.

Officers arrested Dorell A. Davis, 19, and Tiana R. Jones, 24, both of Las Vegas. They were charged with aggravated robbery and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Police said the robbery might be a result of an illegal sale of prescription medications. The handgun was recovered.







