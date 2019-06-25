The men were already wanted by the law and the woman lied to keep deputies from finding out, court records show. Then one of the men swallowed meth and heroin.

LAKE TWP. Shortly after Stark County Sheriff's deputies found three people living in the rafters above a ceiling in a Greentown area business, one of them swallowed an undisclosed amount of heroin and meth.

Narcan was administered to Aaron S. Lang, 27, of 2012 Greensburg Rd. in Green, when he was arrested at 5 p.m. Monday of a building at 9727 Cleveland Ave. NW in the Greentown area on more than a dozen charges and warrants.

Deputies believe he had been living above the ceiling above a window-tint business on the square with 22-year-old Stow resident Tyler W. Fish, who was also wanted, and Crystal S. Frymier, 23, of Cuyahoga Falls, according to Stark County Jail records.

Stark County court records show Lang broke into the building by breaking the bolt on a rear door to continuously get in and out.

The trio was arrested at 5 p.m. Monday when deputies were summoned in response to a dispute with Frymier, according to the court records. Lang was accused of assaulting her, pulling her hair, dragging her on the ground and kicking her numerous times. Then, deputies say, he took her cell phone as she tried to dial 911.

Lang and Fish were wanted by other law enforcement agencies and, deputies say, Frymier lied to prevent deputies from finding out about the men's warrants.

As deputies went to take Lang into custody, he swallowed the drugs, prompting them to call paramedics.

All three were jailed.

Each was jailed on charges of breaking and entering, felony violating a protection order, felony obstructing justice, criminal damaging and endangering and criminal trespass. Lang was additionally jailed on charges of heroin possession, disrupting public services, assault, an aggravated drug possession warrant and three warrants from three other law enforcement agencies.

Lang and Fish remained in jail Wednesday, held without bond pending a Canton Municipal Court hearing. Frymier was held in lieu of $25,750 bond, also pending a court hearing.

