AKRON

Man charged with assault

after North Hill stabbing

An Akron man was charged with felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed another man multiple times Sunday night in the 700 block of Blaine Avenue in the city's North Hill neighborhood.

Gopal Tiwari, 24, is being held at the Summit County Jail.

A 34-year-old man was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital with serious wounds.

Police said the two were quarreling when Tiwari pulled out a knife and stabbed the man.

Two Las Vegas suspects

arrested in armed robbery

Two Las Vegas residents robbed a 21-year-old man at gunpoint Monday afternoon, Akron police said.

Police said that shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Girard Street in the Firestone Park neighborhood for a call about a robbery. A man said he was robbed of $200.

Officers arrested Dorell A. Davis, 19, and Tiana R. Jones, 24, both of Las Vegas. They were charged with aggravated robbery and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Gunman robs U-Haul store

on Vernon Odom Boulevard

Akron police were looking for a man who robbed a U-Haul store at 1570 Vernon Odom Blvd. on Sunday.

Police said the man approached a worker while she was inside a truck and forced her to walk into the store at gunpoint. Another worker gave the man cash from a register.

The man fled south with an undisclosed amount of money. He was described as a 20- to 30-year-old black man, 5-feet-10 to 6-feet tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and white sweat pants with letters down the side. He had a mole, birthmark or tattoo near his left eye, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 330-375-2490.





BARBERTON

City Council commends

NFL star John Cominsky

The City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday commending former Barberton High School football star John Cominsky for his achievements in football and academics.

Cominsky, a 6-foot-5¼ inch, 286-pound defensive end, was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round — No. 135 overall — of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25.

He played college football at the University of Charleston in West Virginia.

BRIMFIELD

Akron motorcyclist, 23,

killed in Old Forge crash

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash at Old Forge Road and Sunnybrook Road.

Tyler Edward Jagiela of Akron was pronounced dead at Summa Akron City Hospital following the accident, which took place about 6:25 p.m. His passenger, Sabrina Morgan Palmer, 22, of Akron, was seriously injured but is expected to survive, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Jagiela and Palmer were westbound on Old Forge when they collided with a 2018 Honda CRV that was turning left onto Sunnybrook, the patrol said. The driver of the Honda, Mathew Edward Williams, 33, of Munroe Falls, was not injured.





NORTH CANTON

City Council approves

tax break for Diebold



The city is welcoming Diebold Nixdorf and 215 jobs to the Hoover District with a five-year income tax deal.

The company plans to move into part of the former Hoover Co. headquarters.

The city and Diebold Nixdorf announced the move last week, and City Council on Monday approved a Job Creation Incentive Grant Agreement.

Diebold Nixdorf’s 215 jobs at the North Canton site come with an estimated payroll of about $8.4 million.

Under the agreement, the city would return 50% of collected income tax, about $62,954 annually, back to Diebold. The remaining tax would be split: 45% to the city and 5% to the city’s Community Improvement Corp. (CIC).