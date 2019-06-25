A 32-year-old Cuyahoga Falls woman reported that a man hit her in the face with an unknown object and stole a Nike satchel containing her engagement ring during a robbery around 10 p.m. Saturday on the Towpath Trail under West Market Street in downtown Akron.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

The custom-made engagement ring was valued at $8,500, according to a police report. In addition to the ring, the satchel contained an iPod, Air pods, identification cards, knife and a can of cat food, police said.

The suspect was described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old. He was 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 with a goatee and salt and pepper-colored hair. He was wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.