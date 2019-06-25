A small section of Cuyahoga Falls’ Front Street will be closed for landscaping and concrete improvements in the northbound lane at Broad Boulevard.

Motorists can access businesses along Front Street from Portage Trail as the southbound lane will remain open to traffic.

The northbound lane closures are:

Today – the lane will be closed at 10 p.m. and reopen at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wednesday – the lane will be closed at 10 p.m. and will reopen at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Friday – the lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.





