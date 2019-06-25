Norton closed a section of Wooster Road on Tuesday after a sinkhole was discovered in a bridge on the route.

Norton Administrator Robert Fowler said that workers discovered the sinkhole Tuesday morning after going to patch what they thought was a smaller gap.

An inspection of the culvert located near 5129 Wooster Road revealed a bigger problem than originally anticipated, he said.

"The inspection revealed a significant compromise to the integrity of the road caused by a recent rain event," according to a press release issued by the city. "Due to the lack of integrity of the road, it has been recommended by the inspector that the road be closed to all traffic effective immediately."

The city sent out a cell phone notice about 11 a.m. Tuesday and followed with an update a couple of hours later to warn residents of the closure.

Drivers are advised to detour by state Route 585 to state Route 21 north, to I-76 East to Wooster Road.

Fowler estimated that repairs to the bridge will take about a month.