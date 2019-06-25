The national business advisory firm Skoda Minotti will expand into downtown Cleveland with help from a state tax credit.

The firm said in a news release Tuesday that it will lease approximately 10,000 square feet of office space on the eighth floor of the Fifth Third Center at 600 Superior Avenue; it expects to move in this fall with approximately 40 to 50 employees.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority on Monday approved a six-year, 1.2 percent Job Creation Tax Credit for the firm, which is expected to generate $1 million in new annual payroll for Cleveland.

Skoda Minotti has offices in the Cleveland suburbs of Mayfield Village and Westlake as well as Fairlawn and Tampa, Fla.

"Our clients continue to rely on us as a key business partner to fuel their growth and success. As these client relationships expand, our firm continues to grow as a result,” said Gregory J. Skoda, chairman. “Our expansion into downtown Cleveland is a milestone for us— it puts our professionals within close proximity of many downtown clients, which helps us serve them more effectively; it strengthens our efforts to recruit and retain top talent; and it underscores our commitment to strengthening our region as a whole.”

Skoda Minotti worked closely in partnership with TeamNEO and other regional development groups on its expansion.

“As a region, Northeast Ohio is gaining momentum, thanks to partnerships among local organizations, businesses and government,” said Bill Koehler, Team NEO’s CEO. “Skoda Minotti’s expansion demonstrates what happens when organizations join forces to achieve success — Team NEO, JobsOhio, the Greater Cleveland Partnership and the city of Cleveland helped Skoda Minotti bring new jobs to the city of Cleveland, enhancing our strong professional services community.”