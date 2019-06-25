Musical movie: Movies at Cain Park will feature "Singin' in the Rain" at 1 p.m. in Cleveland Heights. The 1952 classic film stars Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor and Debbie Reynolds. Admission is $5 at the Alma Theater.

Abracadabra: Magician Rick Smith Jr. will perform at 2 p.m. at the Akron-Summit County Public Library in downtown Akron. Smith holds the world record for the longest card throw of 216 feet, 4 inches. The show is free.

Movie milestone: "Dr. Strangelove" is marking its 55th anniversary and will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Cleveland. Stanley Kubrick's 1964 "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" returns to the big screen as part of the Happy Hour Classic Film Series. Tickets are $10 and include appetizers and a complimentary mini-cocktail or soft drink. Tickets are available at the box office.