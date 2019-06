VALLEY VIEW — The Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail is closed at Tinker’s Creek Aqueduct for emergency repairs because flooding has damaged the trail and made it unsafe, the Cuyahoga Valley National Park said Monday.

No detour is available. It's unclear how long the trail will be closed.

"Pedestrian and bicycle traffic could cause it to collapse," the National Park Service said in a news release.

Park crews are trying to develop a plan to repair the trail.