Twinsburg floor-care products distributor Essco has been acquired by the Cleveland private equity firm CapitalWorks, the companies announced in a news release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“It is great to be able to partner with a local company and management team that has an exciting strategy for future growth,” said Mikel Harding, CapitalWorks managing director and chief financial officer. “Essco has partnered with its vendors and customers to become the leading floorcare products distributor and is positioned to accelerate its growth by further enhancing its product offering and service capabilities.”