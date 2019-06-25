KENT — With another two people rescued from the Cuyahoga River on Monday, Kent city officials are discussing the best way to help people avoid tipping their crafts in the river.

The Kent Fire Department and the Portage County Water Rescue Team rescued a father and son from the river just after 3 p.m. Monday. It was the third water rescue in as many days, and came days after Kent police and firefighters warned boaters to stay off the river until water levels recede.

Capt. Bill Myers said the two set off in kayaks from the Riverbend subdivision, north of Riveredge Park and the West Main Street bridge. There, water once flowed over the dam before the water was routed around the historical landmark for environmental reasons.

“They actually commented that the water looked fairly calm,” Myers said, referring to the pair that was rescued.

But just down the river, they encountered a rocky area that is an island when water levels are low. Now, however, the island is covered in water, and boaters, including the father and son who toppled their kayaks there, got caught in the rocks and trees.

In about the past two weeks, Myers said 20 people have been rescued from the river, most of them toppling at the “chute” near the West Main Street bridge.Two rescues took place in the same spot over the weekend, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. A post on the police department’s Facebook page warns people that if they fail to stay off the river, they are putting their own lives in danger and also putting first responders at risk.

Although safety forces have asked boaters to avoid the river until the water is more calm, there are no signs warning boaters to stay off the water.

Myers said recent discussions have centered on how to encourage people to exit the river and take their crafts past the West Main Street bridge, thus avoiding the “island” that has been the source of so many water rescues. As trees fall in the river, they create “strainers” that let water through, but boaters get stuck.

