Akron motorists are pretty safe drivers, a new study says.

The Rubber City ranked 44th nationwide in the 2019 Allstate America's Best Drivers Report. The report, released this week, ranks the 200 largest U.S. cities by collision frequency based on Allstate claims data.

Akron drivers go 10.6 years without making a claim, a little above the national average of 10.57 years. Akron was the highest ranked city in Ohio, with Dayton coming in 59th; Toledo, 74th; Cleveland, 107th; Columbus, 141st; and Cincinnati, 173rd.

The top five, in order, are: Brownsville, Texas; Boise, Idaho; Huntsville, Alabama; Kansas City, Kansas; and Laredo, Texas.

"The goal of the America's Best Drivers Report is to make our roads safer and ultimately save lives," Allstate chief claims officer Ken Rosen said in a prepared statement. "Each of us needs to ask how we can do our part in our day-to-day lives and for our communities. And beyond that, this country needs to come together to address pressing safety issues, such as rebuilding our roadway infrastructure to reduce risky conditions on America's roads."

To read the full report, go to: https://www.allstate.com/americas-best-drivers/index.htm.