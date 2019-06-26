An Akron man wanted in connection with the slaying of a Wooster man was arrested Tuesday at his workplace in Akron, police say.

Sonny A. Howard, 26, who police believe shot Daniel L. Jones, 37, while he was walking on Clark Street in Akron, was charged with murder.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15, a block northwest of the Summit County Children Services building on Arlington Street, according to police reports.

Jones was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital after the shooting. He died at the hospital.

Police were able to identify Howard through physical evidence and phone records. A report at the time of the shooting listed the suspect as unknown.

Howard, whose address was listed as Adelaide Boulevard in Akron, was arrested at his workplace on Elinor Avenue and booked into Summit County Jail, according to police.

He was arraigned on Wednesday in Akron Municipal Court and held on a $1 million bond.

Jones is survived by a wife, three children and several step-children, according to an obituary that was published in the Wooster Daily Record.