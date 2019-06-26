Investigators are continuing to work at the home.

LAKE TWP. A 99-year-old woman was found dead outside her Uniontown-area home Wednesday morning.

The woman of the 3700 block of Edison Street NW was found on the ground on the east side of her blue, two-story home beneath a second-floor window, according to police and Harry Campbell, chief investigator for the Stark County Coroner's Office.

Uniontown Police Lt. Nate Weidman said officers were called at 8:24 a.m. to her home in response to a fall casualty. Her son found her lying on the grass beneath the window.

Campbell pronounced her dead at the scene at 9:29 a.m.

Campbell, police, firefighter/medics and investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation remained on the scene continuing to investigate at 12:30 p.m. Campbell said she suffered "obvious head trauma" and likely upper body injuries.

