COLUMBUS — A bill that would let Ohioans carry concealed deadly weapons without a permit moved one step closer Wednesday morning to a vote on the House floor.

The House Federalism Committee voted in favor of House Bill 178. The vote followed party lines except for Rep. Ryan Smith, R-Bidwell, who sided with three Democrats against the bill. The committee's other two Democrats were absent.

Smith said he decided to vote against the bill after an amendment he supported was defeated last week. That amendment would have reinstated the "duty to inform" law enforcement if a person is licensed to carry and is carrying a weapon when stopped by an officer.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Reps. Ron Hood of Ashville and Tom Brinkman of the Cincinnati area, would allow those 21 or older to carry a concealed weapon without a permit or training, provided that the person isn't prohibited from doing so because of a felony conviction or other factors.

But before the committee voted to approve the bill, it accepted an amendment offered by Hood that overruled an amendment offered by Rep. J. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield, requiring gun sellers to provide buyers with a brief pamphlet summarizing Ohio gun laws. Koehler's amendment, which the panel approved a week ago, was an effort to combat the fact that the bill would effectively end the requirement for gun buyers to receive any training.

The group Ohio Gun Owners took issue with Koehler's amendment, saying it would require gun buyers to be informed of their "duty to retreat" under Ohio law, meaning they can't use a gun on a potential attacker unless they feel seriously in danger and have attempted to retreat from the attacker. Although the duty to retreat is Ohio law, the group seeks a Stand Your Ground law.

House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, said on his Facebook page a week ago that he had received many emails from Ohio Gun Owners urging him not to allow a vote on the amended measure because the brochure mandate “can get gun owners killed.”

“I take statements like that very seriously,” the speaker posted on Facebook. “I have instructed my staff to draft an amendment to remove that amendment from the bill and have instructed the bill’s sponsors to go out and get the votes to clean this bill up.”

Hood said in Wednesday's hearing that "although the pamphlet sounds like a good idea, one of the concerns that I have and that many members and many folks have expressed to me is that until we pass a Stand Your Ground law in the state of Ohio, there are many who could read that pamphlet, believe that they have to retreat and therefore get themselves killed."

Koehler told the committee Wednesday that while he favors a Stand Your Ground law, he believes it is necessary to inform Ohioans of what the law is now.

"I understand the issues with Stand Your Ground," Koehler said. "If folks don't like the [current] law, then change it. I can't inform gun owners in the state of Ohio something that isn't the law, whether I agree with the law or not."

Because of the controversy sparked by Koehler's amendment, Householder has decided that the bill now should go to the House Criminal Justice Committee rather than the House floor for a vote as it normally would.

The bill has not been officially referred to the criminal justice committee.