GREEN — The city's Drug Task Force is hosting three free DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) clinics for anyone interested in being trained on how to administer the life-saving drug that reverses an opioid overdose.

Attendees will receive a free DAWN kit, which includes Narcan. All trainings, which are about a half-hour long, will be held at the Green Fire Station #1, 4200 Massillon Road.

They will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 9; 5:30 p.m. July 11; and 5:30 p.m. July 18.

Registration is not required but requested by emailing jchambers@cityofgreen.org. The DAWN training and kits are provided by Summit County Public Health.

“We know that Narcan saves lives, many who are on their recovery journey, but relapse, which is part of the full recovery process,” Mayor Gerard Neugebauer said in a prepared statement. “By hosting these training sessions and making Narcan accessible, we are building a community of first responders united in saving lives.”

For more information, visit www.cityofgreen.org/drug-task-force.