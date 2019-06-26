Some day you will tell those young whippersnappers about the rain that fell in June 2019.

As of Wednesday, the official rain gauge for the month in Akron and Canton stood at 8.08 inches.

And if no more rain falls between now and Sunday — the National Weather Service says it will be the sixth-rainiest June ever here.

The region has been plagued with rain — despite a recent respite — so much so that rivers have overflowed their banks, washing away roads and bridges, flooding basements and submerging cars.

At one point, more than 5 inches of rain fell on some Akron-area communities over a 72-hour span this month.

Cleveland has seen 7.78 inches of rain for the month — making it the seventh-rainiest on record — and Mansfield recorded 8.35 inches putting it also at No. 7 on the list.

The Akron area already has doubled the normal expected rainfall for the entire month that is 3.69 inches.

The all-time record for rainfall for the month was set in 1924 when 11.12 inches of rain fell.

There is a chance of showers and storms in the forecast all the way through Sunday.

And it will be hot Thursday and Friday, with highs expected to flirt with 90 degrees.

