J.C. Penney plans to hire about 130 seasonal workers for its Akron-Canton locations, the Texas-based company said this week

The department store giant operates three J.C. Penney stores in the Akron area and one in Canton. The Akron locations include Chapel Hill Mall in Akron, where the store is the lone remaining anchor, and Montrose.

The company plans to hire about 800 seasonal workers throughout the state for cashier, beauty consultants and stockers.

The company said applicants can apply in-store or online at jobs.jcp.com. The seasonal jobs could become permanent based on the needs of individual stores, the company said.