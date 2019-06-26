ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont County Tourism Council, the official "steward" of the Belmont County Sheriff’s Residence Museum, continues its efforts to make the museum attractive, open and accessible to the public.



Executive Director Barb Ballint has announced that the museum name has been changed to The Belmont County Heritage Museum.



"The new name better reflects what the museum is about – our story in Belmont County. The museum showcases many artifacts that tell the story of our heritage," Ballint said. "We are not just putting a new sign out front. Our vision going forward is to better engage and welcome visitors from Belmont County and abroad."



The newly named museum has been collecting the county’s history since 2014 in what was once the county sheriff’s residence. When marketing the museum, most thought that it was just that, a house museum. "We needed a name that better articulates the museum. This is an attraction that tells the story of our communities," Ballint said.



The museum first opened its doors in December of 2014 after a complete renovation of the historic building.



Formerly under Ohio law, the sheriff was required to live on the premises of the jail. From 1888 until 1976, all sheriffs and their family lived in what was called the sheriff’s residence, connected to the jail.



The Victorian Romanesque architectural style building was designed by noted architect Joseph Warren Yost and matches the style of the attached jail and the adjacent Belmont County Courthouse, both of which he also designed. Yost was instrumental in organizing the Association of Ohio Architects and had the distinction of being named a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects in 1889.



The structure, fully restored to its historical significance, now houses the county’s past. In addition to displays about the county’s sheriffs, each room houses displays from the county’s communities representing their industries, landmarks, and important historical figures.



The displays bring the spirit and history of each area together under one roof. Inside are artifacts and photos of what made this county great. From the designer of the USS Constitution to a major role in the glass industry, people can discover hidden gems that Belmont County is proud to hold in its history.



Located at 101 E. Main St., St. Clairsville, the Belmont County Heritage Museum is open now through October on Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Group tours are available at other times by appointment by calling the tourism office at 740-695-4359. Admission is by donation.