Two males, each with a handgun and with a T-shirt wrapped around his face, reportedly held up employees at the McDonald’s restaurant in Akron’s Merriman Valley on Tuesday night, Akron police said.

Police said Wednesday that the two entered the McDonald’s at 1810 Merriman Road about 10:30 p.m. and demanded money.

They fled with an unreported amount of cash.

The robbers were described as 17- to 20-year-old black males.

One was about 5"3" to 5'5" tall and weighed 150 to 160 pounds.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket and black jeans. A white T-shirt was wrapped around his face and he had a silver handgun.

The other was 5'11" to 6' tall and weighed 160 to 170 pounds.

He was wearing a blue shirt and had a black T-shirt wrapped around his face. He had a black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People can also text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.