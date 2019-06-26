COLUMBUS – Nominations are now being accepted for the Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.



For more than 50 years, the Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame has been the state's top honor for individuals who have improved the quality of life in Ohio through natural resources management, environmental education or scientific achievement.



Selection criteria and a nomination form are available at ohiodnr.gov/HallOfFame. Online nomination forms must be submitted no later than Friday, Aug. 2. The online form also may be printed and mailed to ODNR Communications, 2045 Morse Road, Building D-3, Columbus, OH 43229, Attn: Hall of Fame. Printed forms also must be received no later than Aug. 2.



Created in 1966, the Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame has proudly honored more than 160 Ohioans to date, including John Chapman (Johnny Appleseed); explorer John Wesley Powell; conservationist and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Louis Bromfield; pioneering botanist Lucy Braun; and farming conservation advocate Bob Evans.



Award presentations will be made this fall with a date and location to be announced.