One Akron man is dead after three attackers gunned him down Wednesday afternoon in a home invasion on Rowe Street in south Akron.

Three other individuals, including a boy, were wounded, according to Akron police.

Akron Police Lt. Rick Edwards said Wednesday night that the body of the slain man was still in the home when police arrived.

“He was found in the living room on the floor,” Edwards said.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds.

Edwards said one of the three wounded victims made the 911 call.

These are the injured, Akron police reported:

• A 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He is in serious condition at Akron Children’s Hospital.

• A 39-year-old Akron woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with non-life threatening injuries.

• A 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Akron City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Edwards said the woman, whose name wasn’t released, was the only one of the victims who lived at the home. The two men and the boy were visiting at the time of the invasion.

A police report said the incident took place about 5:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Rowe Street.

According to witnesses, several shots were fired coming from inside the house. Edwards said the witnesses observed three males running from the house through neighborhood backyards.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The victims’ names are being withheld pending family notifications.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.