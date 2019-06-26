Scary fun

The Dark X Fest that celebrates horror, science fiction, fantasy and pop culture will be Saturday and Sunday at the Norwood Inn & Suites at 6625 Dean Memorial Parkway in Hudson. Admission is $15 per day, or $25 for a weekend pass. There will be appearances by actors from films like "Pet Sematary" and "Texas Chainsaw 3D" and zombies from the "Walking Dead" TV series. For more information: www.darkxfest.com.

Movie chat

This week's Movies@Main at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Akron-Summit County Public Library in downtown Akron is "Road to Utopia" featuring Bob Hope and Bing Crosby. There will be an introduction and discussion after the free showing.

Lion roars

"The Pride of Africa" exhibit will open to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Akron Zoo. The new area that is home to the zoo's African lions is included with regular admission. The exhibit is also home to Speke’s gazelles, white storks, a new feeding area for the goats, a spray pad play area and an expanded train ride.

Plant clips

The Art of Bonsai program will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the greenhouse at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron. Guests can learn more about the art of bonsai from the Akron Canton Bonsai Society. Stan Hywet is at 714 N. Portage Path in Akron.

Horse show

The Interstate Horse Show runs from Friday to Sunday at the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge. For more, visit www.inter-state.net/Current-Events.html.

Chasing dragons

Residents are invited to learn more about dragonflies in Silver Creek Metro Park. The program will run from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Big Oak Area at 5199 Medina Line Road in Norton.

