As Barberton continues its comeback from last week’s flooding, two upcoming events are designed to help.

On Saturday, the Barberton Speedway at 3363 Clark Mill Road in Norton will hold a 50/50 raffle for residents hit by the flooding. Organized by Speedway associate Steve “The Green Hornet” Brookens, funds raised by the benefit will go to Barberton Area Community Ministries.

BACM, which will sell tickets during Saturday’s race, will buy food from the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank to be distributed to flood victims.

BACM Executive Director Dorothy Somerville said that the organization has provided enough food for 1,320 meals since the flood. BACM is also giving out cleaning supplies, diapers and pet food.

Brookens said Wednesday that BACM will receive half of the raffle sales for its mission to aid Barberton flood victims, which will give special attention to the city’s south side.

“I am out here pushing for the flood victims of Barberton,” Brookens said. “My heart goes out to the flood victims.”

Another event will be held on Sunday at M and M's Taphouse at 523 W. Tuscarawas Ave. in Barberton.

Shawn Atkinson, a musician and community organizer, said the Flood Relief Concert will feature area musicians who jumped at the opportunity to help.

“I was surprised by the immediate response by the musicians,” Atkinson said.

The idea for the event originated earlier this week when musician Lauren Brabson inquired about helping flood victims.

“ She said to me, ‘what can we do?’ ” Atkinson said. The two musicians went on from there to organize the event.

Several musicians and musical groups will participate in the four-hour concert, which will start at 4 p.m. Hudson Run will begin the concert at 4:05 p.m.

Atkinson said donations will be collected during the event and all proceeds will be donated to the Barberton Disaster Relief Fund via the Barberton Community Foundation.