SUGARCREEK — A Sugarcreek police officer has been injured and a suspect is dead following an incident Wednesday morning.

The suspect was shot by the officer, according to Sugarcreek Police Chief Kevin Kaser. The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. on Second Street NW near TMK Farm Service.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved.

The officer was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to an area hospital for treatment. Kaser said he is in stable condition.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been contacted for assistance. “They will be processing and reconstructing our scene for us,” he said.

No further details have been released.