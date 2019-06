Jazz music: The Tri-C JazzFest starts Thursday at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. This is the 40th anniversary of the festival that features a mix of classic and new artists.

Holy musical: The musical "Sister Act" is at 8 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. The musical is based on the 1992 movie of the same name.

Kids movie: Thursday night's Flicks on the Falls will show "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" at 8:30 p.m. in the Cuyahoga Falls Pavilion and Amphitheater. The movie is free.